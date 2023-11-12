Between yesterday's intensity and the upcoming new moon, our batteries may be running low today. If we want to be as stress-free as possible, we should avoid taking on too much; there's a looming danger of becoming overwhelmed. Prioritizing tasks and activities geared toward self-care and emotional healing will be essential to our comfort and well-being. Since kindness and generosity are also favored for today, this can be a good time to do something thoughtful for others - friends and strangers alike. Meanwhile, if there's work to be done, we should aim to finish the tasks that we've already started.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It doesn't always have to be all or nothing when it comes to getting something you want. Can you find a happy medium?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Strive to find a balance between helping others and setting enough time aside for your self-care.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be realistic about your to-do list for today. Avoid spreading yourself too thin.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may enjoy taking care of others, but sometimes it may be necessary to let others take care of you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to family-related matters, you don't always have to be everyone's go-to or the person who's running the show. It should be a group effort.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of sharing unsolicited advice or opinions. Too, it may be best to finish up a project you've already started before jumping into a new one.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try to avoid creating unnecessary debt or expenses. Keep your coins close to your chest.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The love or generosity you give to others will be returned to you in some way, shape or form.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take the day to relax. You can't run on an empty tank.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Enjoy some quality time or fun with friends.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might enjoy entertaining friends and family at home. Your fun-loving energy makes you an excellent host.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A quick outing or day trip should provide you with the good vibes you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are a cherished friend and a source of kindness for others. Your warmheartedness uplifts those around you. Your unwavering confidence helps you overcome any challenges. Your optimistic spirit also allows you to take risks that others wouldn't; you know that, whatever happens, all will work out for the best. While there are times when you take on too many projects, interests or obligations, those times make you a person of many talents and give you a wealth of knowledge. This year, expect to meet and align with people who will enrich your life.