New moons are usually good for starting fresh and making useful changes. However, today's impassioned new moon could have us feeling more angsty than ambitious. As such, we should be mindful of making serious decisions from an emotionally reactive place. On the plus side, this new moon can be helpful if we're ready to make a clean break from anything that's no longer sustainable or fulfilling. Though, when it comes to implementing any changes, some patience may need to be exercised as we figure out the best way forward.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're angry about something, try to get to the root of your feelings rather than simply stewing over it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can't control other people or their actions. Maybe it's time to stop trying.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be moved to make better lifestyle choices. Just be careful of doing anything too extreme.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

With love and romance, don't be afraid to open your heart up to someone new. On the other hand, perhaps this could be the start of a more loving relationship with yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A matter related to your home or family may need to be addressed. Your intuition will show you which approach to take.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Open your mind. You just might learn something new or change your perspective.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A challenging financial situation might assist you in better advocating for yourself and your needs.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You're feeling ready for a fresh start, and that may mean leaving some relationships behind. However, before you cut someone off completely, maybe you should talk with them first.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be commitments or projects that you need to step away from. Take time to map out your exit plan.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans change, and so might your goals. Sometimes change can be good.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could receive recognition for your contributions, or there could be a new career opportunity on the horizon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

An opportunity for travel could present itself, or maybe you're just hungry for more meaningful experiences. Be thoughtful about your next move.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're creative, daring and full of heart. You steer clear of anything that feels shallow because you prefer substance. You want the most out of life, and with your sheer determination, you'll most likely get it. You're loyal to those you love, but you're not the type to be kept under someone else's thumb. It's important for you to have autonomy within your relationships. This year, you might be ready for a new direction in your life. Expect a renewed sense of confidence or self-love.