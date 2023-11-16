Today is highly favorable for accomplishing goals, executing plans and managing our responsibilities. We'll find the day useful for anything that requires extra effort, detail or focus. Matters concerning business and finance should especially yield a successful outcome. If any challenges arise, we should be able to resolve them easily, as long as we're willing to work together. Additionally, beyond work and responsibilities, this can also be a great time for engaging in activities that support both our mental and physical well-being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your patience, understanding and ability to lead will be very useful today. Expect to make progress.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You're on target to reach your long-term goals. Trust that you're on the right path.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may find success with a financial or career-related matter. Luck is on your side.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Powerful connections can aid you in fulfilling your plans or ambitions. Don't shy away from reaching out to folks or networking.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You should begin to see the results of the hard work that you've been putting in.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Taking a chance on love could lead to a relationship that's happy and healthy. Meanwhile, take some time off to enjoy yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might feel like a weight is being lifted off your shoulders, or you're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Continue to do your best to take care of yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect talks, negotiations or meetings to go well today, especially if you're at the helm.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There could be some news to celebrate regarding your money, home or wellness.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Expect to receive the green light or go-ahead to move forward with a plan or idea. All you need to do is what you do best.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You need a timeout. Carve out some time for yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Call on your friends for support. They will answer.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess remarkable patience and inner strength. Your sharp insight and sheer determination empower you to achieve your goals and surmount any challenges that come your way. When you want to do something, you make a plan to get it done. Your integrity and good character make you stand out from the crowd. In your closest relationships, you are a constant source of love, support and loyalty. People often look to you for guidance and leadership because of how smart, authoritative and dependable you are. This year, make it a goal to learn new things and visit new places.