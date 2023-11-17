Today provides us with the productivity and drive that we need to succeed. We can thrive in areas like art and technology; business and finance; and philanthropy and nonprofit work, with an emphasis on the latter. The current cosmic weather encourages us to do our part to make the world a happier, more-welcoming and environmentally sound place for all with practical, doable solutions. Meanwhile, today can also be useful for getting calm, centered and grounded.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

What's one way you can use your resources or influence to pay it forward?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There's power in numbers. Consider working with a team if you're aiming to do something positive or inspiring.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're working on improving your health and wellness, this can be a good time to build better habits.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Fun and romance may be a highlight of your day. Your authenticity is attractive.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be moved to deep-clean your home or garage. Too, caring for the people you love will put a smile on your face and theirs.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The timing is ideal for implementing a plan or creative idea. If you need to spread the word about what you're doing, today is ideal to do so.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect success with an important sale or purchase, especially if it's connected to real estate, your home or your family.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can move mountains with the power of your words. Use them wisely.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Working alone will deliver you the best results. Sometimes you just need to tune out all the distractions and get down to business.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Get involved with your community. If there's anyone who can make real progress, it's you. Meanwhile, a friend may need your support.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your confidence and know-how may land you in the spotlight today. There's nothing like watching someone who's passionate about what they do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When you dare to stand up for what's right, you can inspire others to do the same.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a kind and gentle soul, but you're also tough and resilient. You never hesitate to advocate for people who are unable to advocate for themselves. You may even be a pillar of your community. You're innovative, original and fiercely independent. When you set out to achieve a goal, your strength and hard work are what help you to succeed. Although you're incredibly self-sufficient, you're learning how to be more vulnerable and accept help when you need it. This year, being curious and open-minded will lead to amazing experiences.