There's a "put up or shut up" quality to today's cosmic weather, but we should find it very helpful. If there's something we've been wanting to do that we've been putting it off for whatever reason, today gives us an opportunity to get it done. This can be especially useful for making a healthy lifestyle change, bringing an idea to life or doing something that empowers us to step outside of our comfort zone. With everything that's been happening in the world, we're being called to do what we can to make a difference.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The love and support you give to your friends won't go unappreciated.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't pay any attention to the haters. You have way too many folks who are cheering you on.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

One way that you can support your health and well-being is by taking time off or changing your environment for a bit. Maybe it's time for an adventure.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Taking time out to feed your passions and desires makes for better quality of life.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can cut your to-do list in half by enlisting the help of others. Reach out.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spending the day reading, writing, learning or working with your hands might be high on your list. If you need inspiration, you'll find it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be in the mood to shop or treat yourself to something nice. Try not to break the bank. You might have more luck thrifting.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

This can be a good day to engage in some family fun or entertainment. Hosting a game night can be great for some friendly competition.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Stress-busting activities, like meditation, coloring, listening to music, etc., may be very helpful for you today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Make sure to set aside time to nourish yourself. When someone's as busy as you are, it can be easy to neglect self-care.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be in a generous mood. Giving from the heart can be a moving experience.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your intuition is incredibly sharp today. Trust that you know what to do or how to act.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a fighter. You never back down from a challenge. You follow your own heart and your own mind. You're passionate about what you believe in, and when you're passionate about what you do, you give it your all. No one ever has to guess how you're feeling because you show it with your actions. With your strength and bravery, you inspire others. You leave people in awe of your talent and hard work. You succeed because you know what you want, and you don't waste any time going after it. This year will leave you celebrating a major milestone or achievement.