Today promises a relaxed and carefree atmosphere, inspiring us to engage in camaraderie, connection and interesting conversation. It's the perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and spend time in places that provide us with a sense of belonging. Today's emphasis on creativity and innovation provides us with the chance to unleash our artistic potential or venture into unchartered territory. Partnering with others could also give us the courage to step outside of the norm. Learning and education are also supported at this time, whether it's for practical purposes or just for fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A friend comes through for you today, reminding you how much you're loved and supported.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can make a lot of progress with work or your to-do list. Trust your instincts when it comes to making financial decisions.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect fun and enlightening conversations, whether it's with people you know or someone you're meeting for the first time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Allocate some time in your day to do something good for your mental well-being.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might find romance taking center stage in your life today. Too, cherishing quality time with your best bud or a sibling could also be a possibility.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You'll feel your best organizing your space or taking care of household tasks that you haven't had time to do.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Working on a creative project, spending time with the children in your life or enjoying a romantic afternoon will likely bring you the most joy today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect to have luck with a money matter. On a separate note, this can be a good day to stay home and off the grid.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can have a lot of fun on a group outing or doing a team-based activity, like playing board games or sports.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Contributing time or resources to a worthwhile cause can make a difference in someone's life.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Connecting with people who inspire and uplift you is a must today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Set aside some time for yourself to study, work or plan your next move.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your friendly, easygoing attitude allows you to connect with people easily. Even if you're more introverted, you possess the ability to make long-lasting connections with others. You care about people, and you're not afraid to show it. Being a part of a close-knit community is important to you. You approach life with passion and verve. At the same time, you're as cool as a cucumber under pressure. You're fearless and undeterred by challenges. You're creative, intuitive and resourceful. This year, you're due for a win or a comeback.