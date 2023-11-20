It's a supercharged kind of Monday, and as such, we can expect to feel a surge of drive and ambition. Today is optimal for business endeavors, important decision-making and handling difficult or challenging work. However, aside from the hustle and grind, the day also underscores the importance of caring for our emotional and physical well-being. The current cosmic weather offers us a wealth of healing and regenerative energy that can be used to support our mind, spirit and body. Meanwhile, we can also make the most of today by helping others. Messages of hope, joy and inspiration will make the strongest impact.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your personal magnetism is strong, giving you the ability to attract what you desire.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you need support or assistance from others today, you'll find it in abundance.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You're ready to go the distance when it comes to reaching your goals. The hard work you put in now will lead you to success.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Tell it like it is. People will appreciate your honesty.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your intuition is strong. Pay attention to what your body is trying to tell you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A potential partnership or collaboration may be on the table. This connection looks promising.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There could be positive developments concerning money or finances for you today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If there's something you want, be bold and ask for it. You'll like the response you receive.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be best to lay low today or carve out some alone time. You need to recharge your batteries.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your sage advice may be what people need, as folks may be looking to you for guidance or solutions.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be able to turn a "no" into a "yes." Be persistent about getting what you want.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be confident in yourself and your abilities.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're shrewd, discerning and resourceful. You never make a move without having a plan; your careful and strategic approach is what brings you the best results. You're also powerful and driven. You push yourself to the limit, and you never choose to take the easy route. In fact, you appreciate a challenge, as it often brings out the best in you. You handle even the most daunting tasks with enthusiasm and excitement. You're devoted to the people you love, and your empathy for others runs deep. This year, passion and creativity will be emphasised for you.