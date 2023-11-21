The momentum from yesterday continues, giving us an opportunity to move forward with our plans. This is one of those days when we're encouraged to aim high, as there's a strong chance for success. Paying close attention to our instincts will be beneficial for achieving the best outcomes. Creativity and ingenuity are also emphasised. If there's something challenging that we need to tackle, today's powerful cosmic energy will provide us with the extra oomph we need.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Follow your gut when it comes to making business or financial decisions.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Partnering with the right people can get you closer to achieving your dreams.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Working up a good sweat can be an excellent way to purge negative energy. On another note, if there's a job you want, now's the time to go after it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you want more romance in your life, put yourself out there. If you're in an established relationship, finding fun things to do with your partner can rekindle the spark.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

This can be a great time to start a DIY project or give your home a deep cleaning. Reaching a resolution with a family matter is also possible.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Use your voice and make it count. If you're in talks or negotiations, the power is in your hands. Expect success with pitches or presentations.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're on the market for a new home or car, today could bring success with your search. Too, you could also achieve a positive outcome with renovations or repairs.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be feeling confident, focused and in the zone. Whatever your goal is for today, you're poised to win.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Contributing your time or resources toward helping people in need is one of the best things you can do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your ability to lead and inspire is exactly what's needed today. Get out there and make a difference.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Advocate for yourself where it pertains to your money or career. Be bold in asking for what you want.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be craving excitement and adventure. Try something new. Step outside of your comfort zone.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're powerful, exacting and ambitious. You rarely miss a target. Even if you fail, you possess the ability to learn from it, coming back stronger each time. You're loving and tenderhearted, but you never let your emotions control you. Instead, you think things through, balancing both your head and heart effortlessly. You thrive in relationships and spaces that fill you with passion. You also thrive anywhere you can put your intellect to good use. This year, skip anything that feels "blah" or "meh" and go where the excitement is.