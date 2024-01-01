The cosmic vibes for today support doing as little as possible. Most of us probably won't have the desire to go out, socialise or work. Exchanges or interactions with others could be more stressful than usual, and money could also be an issue. We should aim to do whatever feels calming, grounded and practical today. Doing what we can to support our health and well-being is encouraged. On a more positive note, the Mercury retrograde ends today, which should help smooth out problems related to tech, communication, travel and decision-making.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're wondering how to get an idea or plan off the ground, start with the foundation that you already have.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might feel like keeping to yourself today, and it's probably a good choice to do so.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't be too hard on others. Employ patience and understanding.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling stuck or overwhelmed, ask for support. There are people around you who can help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be necessary to exercise boundaries with someone. Protect your peace.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to be so set on doing things your way. Keep an open mind.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If a connection has become more trouble than it's worth, maybe it's time to let it go.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A financial matter may hamper your fun. However, it looks like a person close to you is willing to pick up the tab for today. Take them up on the offer.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Family obligations or issues could threaten to steal your joy. Make time for self-care.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be careful of assuming the worst of others, especially if you don't have all of the facts or the full picture.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Being with those you consider family or just being in your own bubble today will probably be better than getting stuck in a swarm of people.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Trying to make others happy can often be a difficult and unrewarding task. That said, what can you do today for the sake of your own joy?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't shy away from the work that it takes to maintain happy and healthy relationships with others, which is why you have such strong bonds in your life that can withstand the test of time. Alhough you may often help those around you, it's highly possible that you need more practice with accepting support yourself. People often gravitate toward you because you're so trustworthy and principled. You're also smart and efficient. You love a challenge, so you naturally push yourself hard to succeed. This year, as you work on improving yourself, don't forget how great you already are.