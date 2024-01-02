The energy for today may feel extremely scattered due to today's chaotic cosmic weather. We might find it difficult to get things going or have trouble figuring out where to begin with the many tasks we have on our to-do list. If we hope to keep frustrations low, we're encouraged to avoid taking on more than we can effectively handle. It may be best to wait until the evening to tackle anything of major importance or postpone plans for another day. By tonight, the focus turns toward relationships, as the power of teamwork can help us achieve our goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid taking on too much. It's better to keep things as simple as possible today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Having a creative outlet can be a great way to work through negative feelings.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of getting sucked into other people's drama. Be protective of your energy and peace of mind.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Being right all the time is impossible. Sometimes it's necessary to defer to others for help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Pay close attention to your money. Be wary of banking errors or unintentionally overspending.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be hard to shake a bad mood. Why not do something kind for yourself?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You need a time-out, preferably for the day. Schedule in some time to rest and relax.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be resistant in asking for or receiving help from others.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You'll need to be very choosy about where you put your energy today. You might not have much to go around.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Avoid ruminating on the past or issues that are beyond your control. Instead, focus on matters that you have the power to change. Reframe negative thoughts into positive ones.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might find that being around lots of people is overwhelming today. Perhaps it's best to keep a low profile.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're wondering whether you're doing a good job, people in your corner will remind you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're versatile and resourceful. No matter the environment or situation, you know how to adapt. Although you may need to be more mindful of how much you take on, you have many skills and talents at your disposal. You're sharp and intuitive, and you tell it like it is. If anyone can get to the truth, it's you. If there's a problem, you often know just what to do to solve it. In fact, finding innovative solutions may be your specialty, largely because you're so creative. This year, growth, opportunity and exploration await you. Get ready for a new chapter in your life!