As we work on our goals for today, we'll find that we can get the most done by joining forces with others. Even those of us who prefer to work alone can benefit from the power of a team. Of course, today is not only about receiving or asking for support, but also doing what we can to show up for others. If we're expecting a busy day ahead, the cosmos encourage us to find a healthy balance between work and rest. We should be mindful of overdoing it, and we should also take care not to clash egos with others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Someone may present you with a gift, a show of support or a promising offer. Respond with gratitude.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Self-care is emphasised today. You can best take care of your well-being by refusing to overextend yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your love life is abuzz today. Be mindful of letting fear or negativity ruin the fun.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might be better to stay home or call it an early night. The world can wait.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could have a lot of fun with a creative project or hobby. Romance won't disappoint either, but just try not to overthink it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be open to family input or support. You can't always take everything on alone. Learn how to delegate.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

People respond well to your words, wit and charm. Don't doubt yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Donating or giving back to others can do a great deal of good, particularly when you're giving from the heart.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Connect with friends. There's some fun to be had this evening. Though, if you're the one who usually picks up the tab, maybe it's time to split it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Getting personal satisfaction from your work or a job well done is important, but getting validation from others is not.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could discover new opportunities or experiences through people you know. Don't sequester yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may receive a serious reminder of how much you are loved and appreciated. There's no need to compare yourself to anyone else.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a pleasant personality. You delight people with your sense of humor, warm energy and positive outlook on life. Connecting with others comes easily to you. You have a way of disarming people with your natural charm. Because you're always learning, you're knowledgeable about many things. You enjoy sharing interesting anecdotes with others, and you appreciate anyone who can teach you something new. You take work and responsibilities seriously, but you also know how to have a good time. This year, expect more happiness and fulfillment in your life.