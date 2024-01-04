If it's been hard to find the motivation to get up and go post-holiday season, today should help us find the drive and ambition we need to handle our responsibilities and accomplish our goals. We can expect resilience and self-determination to be in ample supply. As the emphasis remains on partnership and teamwork, this can be a great day for meetings, interviews and other social events. The creative energy in the air will also be strong, which can be ideal for projects related to the arts and the imagination.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

People will be looking to you for leadership or guidance. You'll know exactly what to do.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

What are some simple yet impactful ways that you can support a friend or your community? Put at least one into action.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A joint venture could be enjoyable and profitable. It could pay off to partner up.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Honour your boundaries while respecting those of others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A super busy day lies ahead, so try and pace yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your love life may be heating up. Be very clear about what you want and the expectations you have.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It may be necessary to have a conversation with a family member. If you're dealing with a matter concerning your home, now's the time to express how you feel.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have lots on your mind. Practicing meditative exercises can help calm your thoughts.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you ask for assistance from others, chances are, you'll get it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be feeling more energized and driven than you've been in a while. Success is within reach.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your bandwidth may be running low today. As such, you may need to give yourself more time to complete a goal or assignment.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Embrace whatever sets you apart from the crowd. You can blow the competition away.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're ambitious and high-achieving. You always see your goals and commitments through. You're consistent and extremely dedicated. When making decisions, you're cautious and responsible. You leave nothing up to chance. You're the one people know they can count on. You're forever going above and beyond for your friends and family. When any problems or obstacles arise, your patience, resourcefulness and resilience enable you to overcome them. You know how to remain cool under pressure, and you refuse to let the little things get to you. This year, you're in the winner's circle. Go for the gold!