The current comic weather helps us finish the week out strong, as the day provides us with the energy we need to whittle down our to-do list, tackle tough problems and tend to our emotional well-being. It's a great time to catch up on work and close out unfinished business, especially during the first half of the day. Toward the evening, we might find ourselves feeling a bit lazier as the weekend approaches. We should aim to do as much as we can earlier in the day so that we can enjoy ourselves later.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You could have success with matters concerning your business, career, finances or investments. Something you want is on the way.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be able to make a positive impact on someone with your wisdom. Too, there could be a powerful partnership opportunity on the horizon.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sticking to a sustainable routine for your day-to-day life will set you up for success.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If your partner or best bud invites you out for some fun and entertainment, take them up on it. That said, you can also extend the offer to them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Family obligations can be a lot to manage, but today you should be able to get everything under control.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Partnering with others on creative ideas can be beneficial. Meanwhile, if you need to have a serious discussion with someone, now's the time.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

What does self-care look like for you today? Set aside time for it. On another note, your money can improve.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be confident in putting yourself out there. You can win hearts and minds.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Practicing patience today will pay off in more ways than one.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You're poised to meet your goals for the day. Do what you do best, and you won't lose.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your intuition and inner strength will get you over any hurdle that you encounter.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The time and energy that you invest in your personal growth and development is time well spent.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You want nothing but the best, and you won't stop until you get it. You never settle or compromise on your values or authenticity. You can be tough, but you're also fair. Your no-nonsense approach to life helps you cut through the fluff and align with the people and things that are right for you. People appreciate your integrity and honesty, and you work well with anyone who is also genuine and straightforward. Though, it's often with friends and family that you let your guard down. This year, it's all about community and connection.