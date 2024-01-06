The day promises us a good time, as long as we aim to use it wisely. Connecting with close friends and family is just one way to do this, but participating in activities that help heal the heart, mind and body is another. The energy of the day gets a bit intense toward the evening; although for anyone looking to shake things up and veer off the beaten path, the vibe will be just right. Tonight can be great for making last-minute plans or doing something new and exciting. If a hiccup arises, a little flexibility will go a long way.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Planning ahead for the week or an unexpected situation can save you time, money and stress.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Aim to connect with people who spark your imagination and feed your mind.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Taking the time to declutter your space can be highly productive for your emotional well-being.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spend time with someone who brings you joy. Call up a good friend or a cherished family member.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Treating your loved ones to dinner or a family movie night, or taking care of them in other ways, can provide you with some feel-good energy. Self-care can also be a mood-booster.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Writing, karaoke or making something with your hands might bring you some much-needed laughs today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're looking to move or buy property, you could be successful with your search. Meanwhile, you could see returns on a financial investment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might have information or advice that someone needs. Share it!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Prioritise rest. Your body will thank you for it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Make a date with friends. You might find something fun to do last-minute.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You'll benefit most by carving out time in your schedule to work quietly by yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A day trip could satisfy your craving for adventure, especially if you bring a friend. Joining a book club or an online group might also pique your interest.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You prefer substance over anything superficial. Exploring the depths and mysteries of life is something you enjoy. Sharing strong bonds with others is important to you. Trust is something that you don't give away easily, but being able to let down your guard with someone is truly special. Those who are closest to you know that you would go to the ends of the earth for them, and they'd do the same for you. As you continue to live your life, you'll always do it on your terms. This year brings you closer to making a dream come true.