The new year may have got off to a slow and sluggish start, but today's enterprising new moon will help us to make up for it. New moons are usually beneficial for starting new projects and goals, and this one in particular will be very useful for fulfilling plans and resolutions for 2024. This is the perfect time to plant seeds for anything we'd like to see grow and flourish over the next six months. Though with Capricorn season's pragmatic energy infused into this new moon, we're encouraged to take a practical, step-by-step approach to accomplishing our objectives.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Professional success is within reach, as is recognition for what you've accomplished. Keep up the great work!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be craving experiences that enable you to learn and grow. Perhaps you have plans to see the world or take up a course of study.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have long-term financial goals that you're working on. With time and effort, you can get closer to where you want to be.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Partnership is the way forward. Keep an eye out for opportunities to collaborate or team up with others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be ready to make lifestyle change or pay more attention to your wellness. You can succeed with the right plan in place.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Pursuing your passion or allowing yourself to discover what you're passionate about is a great way to make the most of your time.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're aiming to find a new home or make improvements to your current place of residence, the cosmos gives you the go-ahead. Improving your emotional wellbeing is also possible.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be due for a much-needed shift in your perspective. Let curiosity be your guide. You may have a brilliant idea that's ready to be born.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be a new income stream coming in soon.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're unhappy about something, remember, you can change it. Embrace new experiences and a new you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aim to get more rest and spiritual nourishment. Feed your body and your soul.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a great time for making new friends and connections, and growing your community.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're enterprising and inventive, and you're not afraid to try. When it comes to how you approach life, you show great resolve. You're tough enough to withstand and overcome just about any challenge that gets tossed your way. You're just as enthusiastic about learning as you are about succeeding, which is why you're so intelligent and wise. At the same time, you know that you don't need all the answers because life is about growing and evolving. You're steadfast, loyal, and live by your principles. This year, you're unstoppable. Expect to reach new heights.