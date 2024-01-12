Positive and productive energy abounds. The planetary weather of the moment continues to support us in reaching our goals and turning what we envision into something tangible. No matter what our aim is for today, we can expect a successful outcome. The day's energy is particularly useful for career growth and development, innovative ideas and projects, and group meetings and ventures. Whatever our plans are for the future, we can make a lot of progress in working toward them. Meanwhile, the evening looks good for social gatherings or fun with friends.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be ready to go after a promotion or to advance your career in some way. Go hard or go home. You could also achieve recognition for something you're skilled at.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

People may be seeking your guidance, wisdom or expertise. Show them what you've got.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Whether it's embarking on a new adventure, going in a new direction in your life, or living by your principles, your courage will be rewarded.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Pairing up with the right person or team will help you accomplish a lot.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Consider hiring out some of your chores or responsibilities so you can make your life a little easier. On another note, taking on a mentor or becoming one is also a possibility.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can excel creatively or just by being you. Either way, remember that you're a star.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be craving some excitement. It's a great day to shake things up and step outside your norm.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Listen to your gut and pitch the proposal, send the email or start the conversation. People will be very interested in your words, thoughts and ideas.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're seeking to improve your bottom line, you could be able to secure a secondary income, salary increase or a new job.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's a goal or opportunity you've been wanting to pursue or something you want to take a chance on, know that the odds are in your favor.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can make a powerful impact on your community by volunteering for a good cause or doing something selflessly for others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today may bring you closer to realizing a dream or fulfilling an important goal. You can make leaps and bounds with your progress.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're confident enough to take chances and do things you've never done before. You don't crumble or fold under pressure, nor do you avoid trying something just because it's hard. Your strength and persistence know no bounds. Wherever there is a will, you'll surely make a way. You know that self-doubt is antithetical to success, which is why you rarely second-guess yourself. You're intelligent, open-minded and often optimistic about the future. You feel your best when have a big goal to work on. No matter what you're aiming to accomplish this year, know that your chances for success are high.