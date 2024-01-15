Thanks to today's supportive planetary vibes, we should be able to move on to the next stage of a plan or project with minimal issues or difficulties. Creative inspiration abounds, which bodes well for the arts, brainstorming and innovative work. There's a nice blend of grounded and imaginative energy in the air that can be put to good use. Since empathy and care for others are other themes that are emphasised for today, the timing is ideal for getting involved with a cause or mission that helps make the world a kinder, brighter place to live.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be in a position to pay it forward for someone else. Do a good thing.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be closer to reaching an important goal than you might think. Have faith and keep going.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can guide and inspire people through your wisdom, compassion or innovative thinking. Set a positive example.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may encounter someone today who profoundly touches your heart or mind. It could be a simple yet powerful moment.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Taking time out of your busy schedule to care for your physical and emotional well-being will lead to positive results.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Romance could be a highlight of the day, as could a creative collaboration.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The love you receive from those you call your family is where you'll draw your strength from today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

An honest or heartfelt conversation will yield a successful outcome.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Slow down as much as possible. Make your decisions with care.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Pay close attention to your intuition today, and you'll be virtually unstoppable.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If something is meant for you, you'll know; the same goes for anything that's not meant for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You've got people in your corner, and they want to help you win. Expect to find support or encouragement when you need it the most.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a caring and giving person. You always strive to be the best version of yourself, and you encourage others to do the same. You can be firm with others when necessary, but you're also understanding and empathetic. You view the world through the lens of possibility and wonder. Though you're still a grounded and pragmatic thinker, you never run out of inventive ideas or lose your passion to create. You can turn inspiration into something that's concrete and long-lasting. You're innately powerful and gifted. This year, know that just about anything you envision, you can achieve.