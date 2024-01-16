Productivity may be low today, as the energy in the atmosphere feels moody and all over the place. Because of the current cosmic weather, it could be easy to get upset over the smallest issue, opening the door up for bickering and drama. At the same time, we’ll need to be mindful of making rash decisions based on how we’re feeling in the moment, instead of taking our time to think things through. Giving our attention to people, interests or activities that fill us with joy and laughter can help shift today’s vibe.



ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid jumping headfirst into a new opportunity. Consider if it’s something that truly aligns with your goals.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there’s a goal that you’re working toward, try not to ruminate on the worst-case scenario. Believe in yourself and take a chance. You might be pleased with the results.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you’re feeling fatigued by interacting with people today, it’s probably a sign that you need some quiet time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Pay no mind to the haters or the competition. Just keep doing what you do best. Your true fans will always support you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Instead of giving yourself more stuff to do, why not just focus on the tasks that are already on your plate?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don’t be afraid to try something new or take a different approach. Make a bold move.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be open to receiving help or support from others. It can make your life easier.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Before you make your mind up about something, ask for some sound advice or a second opinion.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be practical with your money. Avoid splurging or impulse shopping.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be in quite a cranky mood today. Can you find something that brings you joy?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you’re feeling stressed, practicing a grounding technique, like breathwork or meditation, could help alleviate your discomfort.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be mindful of giving too much of yourself to others. It’s OK to say “no” sometimes.

FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY

You’re bold, assertive and strong. You stand up for what you believe in. You don’t mince words, nor do you suffer fools gladly. With your enterprising attitude, you never miss an opportunity or waste time lamenting over the ones you’ve lost. You’re a fighter at heart, and no matter the battle that you’re up

against, you’re going to make sure that you win. You inspire people with your courage and resilience. You also wow them with your quick wit and warmth. This year, staying firmly rooted in yourself and your intuition will help you achieve success.