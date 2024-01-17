The cosmic weather for today favors fun and pleasure more than business and work. Though if we must work, there's no reason why we can't share a few laughs or have fun while doing it. If life feels a little too serious right now, we're encouraged to seek out new experiences to engage with creativity and connect with the people who inspire us. Toward the evening, we may need to watch out for any irritability or overwhelm. Listening to music, watching our favorite shows or doing anything else that provides a healthy distraction will help to take the edge off.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Seek out humor and inspiration. This is where you'll get your fuel for the day.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Help may arrive when you least expect it to. The universe is looking out for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Connect with a good friend today. You could use the company.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be very pleased with your progress today, whether it has to do with work or your wellness. Keep up the good job!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Make time to do something enjoyable for yourself. Life can't be all work and no play.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be craving some time to yourself. Make sure that you put it on your busy schedule.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect conversation and connection to be a highlight of your day, whether it's just for fun or for business.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Pay extra attention to your self-care and overall wellness.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Romance will be sweet. Take your love on a date or ask someone out.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Enjoying some comfy and cozy time at home or with family will lift your spirits.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

This could be a good time to make a new friend. You might bond with someone over a shared interest or passion.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could experience a financial or professional win. Congrats! Be proud of yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're daring and confident - a free-spirited soul. Even if there are moments when you're faced with self-doubt, you possess enough courage to push past it. You often get what you want because you're not scared to go after it. You're a charismatic, fun-loving spirit. You make people laugh with your witty sense of humor. You warm people's hearts with your loving energy. You enjoy trying new things, and you gravitate toward anything that feels fresh or innovative. You always bring your own unique approach to everything that you do. This year, there may be exciting changes coming to your home and family life.