Interactions could get a bit touchy today. It could be easier than usual for people to project their insecurities and fears onto others. To avoid petty drama and hurt feelings, it may be wise to exercise healthy boundaries, while also respecting the boundaries of others. Patience and understanding will go a long way, as folks may not be operating at their best today, and this can include ourselves. Open and honest communication can also reduce the chances of misunderstandings and mixed signals, as could a strong dose of objectivity. A refusal to take anything too personally will be very useful.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Responsibility might be the last thing you want to worry about today; however, duty calls. Work now to play later.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're unclear on someone's motives, start with getting the facts.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid looking for validation from others. Look inward instead.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't doubt yourself or the quality of your contributions. You may even receive an acknowledgement of just how great you're doing.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A romantic connection may leave much to be desired. Don't settle. If you're in an existing relationship, it might be time for a heart-to-heart with your partner.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't let other people's weird or negative energy steal your joy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before you take on another responsibility or commitment, make sure that you have the bandwidth.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take time to do your research before making a decision or purchase. Some careful consideration will help you avoid buyer's remorse.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can be kind without being a doormat for others.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't lament over a missed opportunity. There's plenty more where that came from.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A refusal to compromise on your values will always ensure that you're surrounded by the right people.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Are you being too humble or taking too little credit for how much you do? Maybe it's time to change that.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a compassionate and giving person. You may even get a lot of joy from helping others; though you also understand the importance of maintaining healthy boundaries. Success comes easy to you because you're unafraid to try a new approach when the old ways no longer work. Your innovative, big-picture way of thinking ensures that you never lose sight of your mission or the options available to you. You also put in the hours to reach your goals. This year, building a stronger connection between your mind and body will keep you feeling good.