Aquarius season has arrived, and we’re called to embrace the power of friendship and community. The day starts off strong, motivating us to use our time constructively. If we’ve got work to do, the cosmic vibes for the early morning can help us knock out tasks with ease. Working within a group can be beneficial for our progress as well. Later in the day, we should find ourselves in a more social mood, as the need to mix and mingle will be strong. Catching up with friends and meeting new people are encouraged.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The early morning hours will be some of your most productive. Later, connect with friends for fun.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Self-confidence is the currency for today. Bring your A game.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Venturing outdoors or to a place you’ve never been before could lift your spirits. On another note, it’s time to adopt a more optimistic attitude.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A breakfast or brunch date might be the best way to catch up with someone. By the second half of the day, you’ll be ready for some quiet time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Asking for help or hiring some can help you accomplish more than working alone.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be hard for you to get into “grind mode” today. Perhaps you need a little more time to play and relax for the sake of your well-being.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Responsibilities related to your home or family might be inescapable. However, it’s important that you also make time that’s just for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The start of the day is ideal for cleaning out your inbox and following up with folks. Come afternoon, you may be ready to veg out on the couch.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Handling your money matters may be high on your list of things to do. Don’t hesitate to reach out to an expert if you’re in need of sage advice.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Do something fun or relaxing to spoil and treat yourself today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your birthday season is here! Plan to do something that brings you joy. Celebrate.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Talking to a friend could give you encouragement. Meanwhile, engaging with your spirituality can nourish you on the inside and out.

FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY

You’re powerful and intelligent. You believe in the power of teamwork. Although you shine on your own, you know how good it feels when everyone can shine together. For this reason, you’re very supportive of others. You thrive on connection. You enjoy experimenting and veering away from anything too traditional. You crave excitement and freedom. If anyone is going to break the mold, it’s you. Being an original is a big part of who you are, even if others might not always understand

you. This year, stay true to yourself, and you won’t go wrong.