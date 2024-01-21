The day is bustling with energy and possibility. Whichever way we choose to spend our time, we should make sure that we're doing something worthwhile, even if it means taking the day to rest and recharge. With friendship and connection being emphasised for today, we may be inspired to reach out to folks or get out and socialise. It can also be a great day to participate in activities geared toward learning and exploration. The only thing that we need to be mindful of is making sure that we don't overcommit our time.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can make the most of the day by sending out your resume, working on your business plan or tackling anything else that's connected to your goals.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be nice to treat yourself to a day trip or outing. If you plan to stay in, maybe you'll enjoy an online workshop or a good book.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have thoughts or feelings that are best kept to yourself for now. The time to share them will arrive soon enough.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Talking to someone you trust can help ease your worries. Reach out to a reliable friend or family member.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

This can be a good time for planning out your next steps or goals. Writing down what you want to accomplish can help.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be confident in your talents or gifts. You have skills that are commendable.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might get a lot of enjoyment out of a staycation or going to visit a close friend or relative.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Writing or singing can be good ways to purge negative feelings. Grab a pen or a karaoke mic.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you need to talk money with someone, the discussion should be productive.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Sticking to a routine or improving the one you currently have can bring you peace of mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Centre your day around joy. It can help you get out of your head and into something much more fun.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Invite a friend over for a game night or a movie. You'll enjoy the good company.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're very curious about the world around you. You enjoy conversations of substance and depth. You aim to learn anything that you can put to practical use. People often seek advice from you because you have a ton of life experience and expertise to draw from. Whenever there's a problem, you don't waste time worrying about it. Instead, you focus on finding a solution. You pay close attention to the details, and anytime there's an important decision to be made, you give it lots of consideration. This year, joy and happiness will be more prominent in your life.