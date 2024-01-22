We may want to go slow as the day starts out because the emotional energy in the air may be more draining than usual. Petty drama could be an issue, so we may need to put some distance between ourselves and others. Taking a time-out or making good decisions that support our emotional well-being can keep stress low. If we're craving company, we'll find that being with close family and friends will be more enjoyable than entertaining casual acquaintances. Tending to home-related matters or enjoying time at home will also be beneficial.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to get distracted by sticking your nose in someone else's business. Keep your head down and focus on what you need to do.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid overextending yourself to others. Sometimes it's OK to be a little selfish.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It might be best to lay low and keep to yourself as much as possible today. Wait for the moodiness in the air to blow over.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're not too happy about something, clear and effective communication might be the only way to solve it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be aware of your bandwidth today. Prioritize your time.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can't be everything to everyone, so there's no use in trying.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't pressure or rush yourself to make a decision. Some reflection and patience will pay off.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Go easy on yourself. Allow people to help you take a load off.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It may be necessary to exercise boundaries with folks today. Protect your peace.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your mind may be heavy. Seek out something that inspires you or gives you hope. Perhaps that means being around uplifting people or receiving helpful guidance.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Life may be a little too chaotic right now. Pull back a bit and ground yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Talking to an encouraging person in your life like your partner or a friend can help ease any self-doubt you may be feeling.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your intuition is strong, and you possess a high emotional intelligence. You cherish your loved ones, and you'd move mountains for them if you could. You may be committed to helping others, whether it's through your work or the kindness of your heart. You're an inventive thinker, and you appreciate anything that's outside of the norm. You're also very independent. Although people may try to get you to play by their rules, you're unable to be boxed in by them. This year asks you to make your wellness a priority. Be choosier about who and what you say "yes" to.