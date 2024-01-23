There's an irritable vibe in the air that might have just about everyone on edge. People may be more argumentative or temperamental than usual, which could turn even the smallest interaction into a silly beef. If we want to avoid drama, it may be best to steer clear of folks as much as possible today, especially anyone we find difficult to deal with. In some cases, being emotionally detached from a situation and refusing to take other people's behaviour to heart can also help alleviate stress and frustration.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling like you have a lot on your shoulders, take time out for yourself. Look to loved ones for support.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Before you offer someone an unsolicited opinion, consider if it's constructive or encouraging. If not, make it so.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A financial issue might have you stressed, but a last-minute save or blessing could turn the situation around. On a similar note, refuse the urge to splurge.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Someone might try to get a rise or a reaction out of you. Don't engage with them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be necessary to step back from a project or commitment, especially if you're overbooked.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to be so stubborn. Are you able to find some middle ground?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Home- or family-related drama could become a distraction. Perhaps you need to exercise some boundaries.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be mindful of jumping to conclusions. Gather the facts or get your info straight from the source. Also, employ some patience and understanding.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Making healthy choices or decisions is a great form of self-care. Put your wellness first today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Taking a light-hearted or loving approach may be better than taking a forceful one.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be worse for wear today. Take it as your cue to invest time and effort into your wellness and nourishment.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You and a friend may not be on the same page. An open and honest discussion could help you work through the issue.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You value consistency and commitment in relationships. People know that they can depend on and confide in you. You're devoted to the people you love, and you would fight for them until the very end. You possess a warrior's spirit. You're not afraid of a challenge. Thanks to your strength and bravery, you always come out the winner. You can be tough on the outside, but deep down, you're affectionate and tender-hearted. You read people well and never doubt your intuition. This year, increased self-love is the goal.