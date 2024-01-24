The vibe for today is much more mellow than yesterday's, giving us a chance to take a breath and catch up with whatever work or responsibilities we need to handle. With Thursday's turbulent full moon on the way, we're encouraged to take advantage of this calm cosmic weather. The day's energy is also supportive of creative work and helping others. In addition, the current astrology can be useful for making amends with people or practicing forgiveness. Meanwhile, intuition will be heightened at this time, inviting us to trust our gut instincts when making decisions or plans.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Family could be a source of comfort for you today. Sometimes all it takes is a hug! Enjoying the pleasures of home is also good for the spirit.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can help or inspire someone with kind or encouraging words. Why not try to make someone's day?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The might of your intuition and selfless concern for others can lead to positive and powerful experiences.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can never go wrong by following your heart. Which path is it leading you down?

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take time to rest and regroup. Charge your batteries today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When you help or give back to others, people will give back to you in ways you never imagined.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're in a position to lead or guide others today, do it with compassion.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be craving some inspiration or hopeful vibes. Engage with art, visit a happy place or watch out for encouraging signs from the universe.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Is it time to let a grudge go? Holding on to negative feelings only hurts you in the end.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spend time with someone who calms your energy and eases your mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Go with the flow today. Listen to your body. It's OK if you need to take it slow.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Between your charisma and your unique gifts, you are unstoppable!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're supportive and kind. You have a genuine concern for how others feel and their needs. Those who are closest to you have the benefit of knowing the depths of your love. You do your best to be a good person in the world. You want to leave behind a legacy that you can be proud of. You possess a rich imagination and a knack for turning your ideas into something real. Whatever you visualize for yourself, you can achieve. You are guided by your instincts and passions. This year, strong partnerships or heartfelt connections with others will help you thrive.