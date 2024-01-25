There may be an intensity in the air that's hard to ignore due to today's volatile full moon. We may need to be careful of getting sucked into someone's emotional drama or allowing our egos to get the better of us. On a positive note, we can harness the power of this full moon to stand up to bullies or embrace the side of ourselves that we wish to express more authentically. In terms of decision-making, we should aim to approach our tasks with proper planning and strategies, rather than doing anything that's too rash or impulsive.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Celebrate yourself and your wins, whether they're big or small. Don't worry about the haters.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may not be feeling your best today. What's one thing you can do to improve your mood?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Feeding your curiosity is a must. Go out of your comfort zone and embrace a new experience.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Better boundaries may be needed with someone who may be demanding more than you can afford to give.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Prioritise your needs today. Put yourself first. The rest of the world can wait.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You're in need of more rest. Keep your schedule clear and easy-breezy today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're planning a fun evening out, try not to break the bank. Your wallet will thank you for it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have earned yourself a moment of recognition, so make sure that you fully own it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You don't always have to live life at full throttle. Take it easy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't let the voice of self-doubt become louder than your own intuition.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be mindful of placing unrealistic expectations on others. A little empathy and understanding may help.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If your current wellness or work routine isn't doing much good for you, maybe it's time to change it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a dynamic individual. When you're around, people can't help but take notice. You stand out among the crowd. In addition to holding your own, being a part of a team or a community is something you also do well. You enjoy working with others. Doing your part for the greater good is important to you. When you love something, you put your whole heart into it. People often admire you for your talent and courage. Your cheerful disposition and pleasant personality also make you quite popular. This year, expect your approach to relationships to change. Reciprocity will be key.