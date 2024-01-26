The energy from yesterday's full moon continues to linger, which means that the moody vibes will also continue. It may be best to give folks a wide berth, as egos could clash. Group efforts should probably be put off for another day when everyone will be in a more cooperative mood. Meanwhile, as change is a theme that's emphasised for today, we're encouraged to embrace what's fresh or unconventional. Full-moon energy is great for saying goodbye to the past, while Aquarius season encourages us to welcome in the future.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may not always like receiving help from others, but today might be one of those days when you need it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

As you come across people from different walks of life, try not to be too judgmental of them. Live and let live.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Pace yourself with your to-dos. You may only be able to accomplish so much.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Life may be a little too intense right now. Find a little joy.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Keep to yourself as as much as possible today. The weird vibes you're picking up on will soon blow over.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's always going to be something beyond your control. Pay more attention to what you actually have the power to change or improve.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid comparing yourself to others. Embrace what makes you unique.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It may be necessary to back out of a commitment today for your own self-care. Perhaps you can reschedule it for another time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid rushing headlong into a decision. Wait it out and give yourself time to think.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't let your ego get in the way today. There's room at the table for everyone to win.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can be confident about yourself without having to put someone else down.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need some space to clear your head. Maybe a brief getaway will do. Take a long walk, binge your favourite show or travel!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have no problem going after what you want. Success isn't hard for you to achieve because you're brave enough to take risks. You also believe in your ability to win. You're passionate, fun-loving and creative. Wherever you go, you dazzle people with your charisma. Though you're not a fly-by-night kind of person. You're honest, loyal and a rational thinker. You're not the type to take life slow, but there may be times when you need to be mindful of rushing into things. However, your fearlessness often inspires others. This year, you'll find the biggest blessings in camaraderie and partnerships.