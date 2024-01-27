Today should be a stark difference from the past few days. The cool cosmic weather gives us an opportunity to slow down a bit and reconnect with ourselves after the intensity of last week. While there may be those of us who are ready to let loose and have some fun, today will probably be best for practical activities like tackling household chores, running errands or taking care of our bodies. Though the day doesn't have to be a boring one. We can still aim to catch up with friends or find some enjoyable entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Planning your next steps instead of rushing into them will help you stay on track. Additionally, if you're looking for a new job, expect to make progress.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

This can be a great day to try something new. Think about your options in terms of travel, art or learning.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Do what's necessary to take care of your emotional well-being. If you're house-hunting, today may bring you some positive results.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Talking to someone who's encouraging can give you a much-needed mood boost. Also, it may be necessary to be completely honest with someone.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you have habits that you want to improve or change, starting now will give you a greater chance of success.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be craving fun and excitement. Sports, video games or creative interests may be great choices.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Taking care of household chores or someone you love might be at the top of your list today. Try not to overwork yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Camaraderie and friendship are the main objectives for you today. Have some fun!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be in serious work mode. You can achieve success with whatever projects you're currently focused on.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can impact people in a positive way with your sage advice. Too, your confidence or quick-thinking could help you secure an opportunity.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You need time away from all the busyness and noise of the world. Make sure you set some aside.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Joining forces with others can help you reach your goals a lot quicker.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You get a lot out of life's simplest joys, like a good book or a delicious cup of tea. Your attention to detail makes you extremely thoughtful. You have a knack for making people feel special. You give a lot to others with your kind and caring heart. You're smart, hard-working and consistent. Even if you're having a bad day, most won't notice because you always bring your best to the table. When things go wrong, your resilience will always see you through. This year, you'll notice that when you make a habit out of expecting good things, they will happen.