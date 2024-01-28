It should be smooth sailing ahead as the cosmos aim to provide us with another low-stress day. Whether we want to connect with people or enjoy some time alone, the day is perfect for fun with friends, love and romance; catching up on reading; or puttering around the house. The energy of the day favours activities that help us feel grounded, supported and productive. We're encouraged to do what we can to feel good on the inside and out. Meanwhile, doing our part to help or care for others is another ideal way to spend our time.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You could make headway with your financial or professional goals. If you're aiming to catch up with work or chores, you can make progress with that, too.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're looking for love, you might find it by courting spontaneity or adventure. On another note, today can be great for creative work and ideas.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Spend some quality time with family or friends. Hold your loved ones close.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There are good conversations and friendly connections to be made. All you need to do is be open to it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Doing what's necessary to nourish yourself will give you fuel for everything else that you need to tackle.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Romance is in the air! It's a great day to go on a date.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Making improvements to your living space, even if it's just a small fix, can improve your peace of mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Socialising could be a source of fun today. It could also be good for your professional life.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Making sound financial decisions can lead to positive results.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A day of traveling or exploration may be healing or inspirational for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be afraid to let go of an old way of life or a familiar way of doing things. There's something better on the horizon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Talking about the future and making plans for it with someone you love is a great way to lift each other's spirits.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Any time you put in the work, it always ends up paying off. You're pragmatic and shrewd, and you're brave enough to think outside of the box. The way that you seamlessly blend logic and creativity makes you stand out. You're a wonderful conversationalist and storyteller. You are great with people and always seem to make friends wherever you go. People trust you. You've got impeccable character and integrity. Helping others beyond your immediate circle may also be something that you do often. This year, trust that the good energy you put out will come right back to you in beautiful and unexpected ways.