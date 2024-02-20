We've got the cosmos on our side as the planets get together and lend us the help needed to make the day a success. Creativity and intuitive insight are emphasised now, suggesting that we can get the best results by trusting our gut or daring to try something new. Today's definitely one of those days when we should listen to our heart. Meanwhile, serendipity may be at work when it comes to connecting with others. We might find friends or a sense of belonging in the most unexpected places or ways.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be tempted to get creative in the kitchen. Hone your culinary skills. On a separate note, a home or money matter takes a positive turn.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may get an idea or receive a flash of insight that's worth your attention. Stay sharp.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There's something deeply valuable about embracing the unexpected. Life can surprise you in beautiful ways.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can break the mold. Honour what makes you special or unique, and others will, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might feel your best working behind-the-scenes or in your own bubble today. Solitude can be rejuvenating.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Being open-minded toward others can be a good way to learn about the world - and yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take a risk and put yourself out there. Own the spotlight. Chances are, you'll get a very warm response.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

An unexpected opportunity, offer or invitation could arise. It looks promising, so go for it!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have some pent-up energy or emotions to purge. Sweating it out with exercise or a good soak can help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Do something fun or romantic with your sweetheart. You could also get a lot of joy out of a creative collaboration.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

This can be an ideal time to declutter your space or start a home DIY project. You could benefit from switching up your wellness routine as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Try something you've never done before. Go somewhere you've never been. Allow excitement and curiosity to guide you today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're inventive and intuitive. You know how to find a happy balance between your head and your heart. You trust yourself enough to make sound decisions, and whatever you do, you do it in your own way. Security and comfort are important to you, but if life ever gets too dull, you know how to get the excitement going again. You roll with the punches and never allow a challenge to discourage you. Change is definitely something to embrace this year, as an old way of living begins to fade. You're ready for a new chapter!