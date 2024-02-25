Yesterday's full moon may have been a doozy, but for today, the energy evens out a bit. The current cosmic weather is great for just about anything we've got planned, like getting together with friends, doing chores and running errands, or catching up on reading or studying. If we're in the mood to go out or socialise, we'll likely enjoy ourselves the most if we participate in events or activities focused on learning, creativity or hands-on fun. Being involved in projects geared toward helping others can also be a good use of our time.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be ready to make some necessary changes to your daily routine. Ensure that you can keep up with them over time.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Fun, passion and romance may be what you need the most today. Enjoy yourself!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your gut instincts are sharp - pay attention to them.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You never know who you might meet. Be open to making some new friends.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your originality can be inspiring and make a positive impact on the world. Embrace what makes you special.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A last-minute trip or getaway may be good for your soul. On another note, an open mind and a positive attitude will come in handy today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need some time away from everyone to recharge your batteries.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may receive an impromptu invitation to a party or gathering. It could be worth attending.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What are some productivity hacks that you can use to reach your goals faster? Maybe it's setting realistic goals or learning how to say "no."

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be craving a little excitement. What kind of new and interesting things can you get into?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Letting go of negative emotions can be both empowering and healing. Perhaps there's something you're ready to bid adieu to.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Connect with people who inspire you and stimulate your mind. You can get a lot out of these kinds of conversations.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a revolutionary thinker. You're unafraid to question the status quo; you like to shake things up. You're independent and free-spirited. You're always on the lookout for new and exciting experiences. You enjoy being on the go and trying out hobbies or activities that you've never done before. You're also versatile. If you're faced with a problem, you'll keep trying a different approach until you find a solution. This year, there may be some new and unexpected people entering your life to help you change it for the better.