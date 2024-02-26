We can expect connection and collaboration to be a big part of the day. The cosmos give us a nudge to socialise and partner with others, making the day ideal for meetings and gatherings. No matter if we have business or fun on the agenda, we'll benefit the most when we share these experiences with other people. For any difficulty that arises, the power of cooperation and compromise can enable us to find a happy resolution. Balance, fairness and teamwork should be the main goals for today.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect success with a group project or collaborative effort.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can make progress with a work or wellness goal. Determination pays off.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You could use a little joy in your life. Why not spend the day in play mode instead of work mode?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's a good day for tackling tasks or projects related to your home or family life. If you need support from a loved one, all you have to do is ask.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Conversation and connection should go smoothly today, which can aid you in building bridges with others or strengthening the relationships you already have.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're looking to improve or increase your money, an opportunity or a path forward may be revealed.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The confidence that you have in yourself can aid you in attracting what you want.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Give yourself time to rest and rejuvenate. You can't get much done if you're burned-out.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spending time with a friend can be good for your peace of mind.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Make note of your wins and successes, whether they're big or small.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Trust the wisdom that you've gained and share it with others. You are an inspiration.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There's no use in holding onto the past, especially because you can't change it. However, you can do things differently the next time around.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're friendly, kindhearted and good with people. You believe in reciprocity and fairness. You don't lose your cool over the little things. You know how to remain objective in tense situations. You don't take anything personally. You're level-headed and logical in your approach to life. Though you're a bit more romantic in your approach to love. You know how to balance your head with your heart. You're a complex, multifaceted human being with an appreciation for the complexity in others. This year, you're due for a personal transformation. Say goodbye to the old version of yourself.