The dreary cosmic weather may put us in a melancholy kind of mood. We might find it difficult to stay upbeat or optimistic, pushing us to be more intentional about how we use our mental energy. We're encouraged to make use of tools and techniques that can soothe our mind and promote positive or creative thinking. On the plus side, today's planetary power can be useful for projects that require careful consideration. If we need to handle a tough problem or make an important decision, this can be an ideal time to do it.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be feeling tired and unmotivated. Take a time-out.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your friends or network of people could be a source of support. Don't be afraid to ask for help.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The best way to meet a challenge is to tackle it head-on. Rise to the occasion.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid focusing on the worst-case scenario. What's the best outcome you can envision? Focus on the positive and make it happen.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be necessary to exercise good boundaries or get more comfortable with saying "no."

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're planning to collaborate with others, make sure their skills or expertise compliment your own.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you have a backlog of tasks to complete, today can be useful for getting them done.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect to make progress with a creative project or idea. Writing or making something by hand could be rewarding.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to have a heart-to-heart with a loved one. Problems can be worked out if you're willing to have a tough but necessary conversation.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Patience and attention to detail will aid you in getting your goals accomplished. Too, be mindful of the kind of information that you absorb today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need to sort out a frustrating financial matter. Know that a resolution is possible.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you need to negotiate or advocate for yourself, you can make an impact today. Be confident in your approach.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intelligent, straightforward and trustworthy. Your integrity and transparency are just a few reasons why people trust you. You're also consistent and reliable. Whenever you make a promise, you follow through. You think creatively, but you also put a great deal of effort into making your visions come true. You may have a deadpan sense of humour, but you're still compassionate and caring. This year may ask a lot of you, but know that the hard work you're putting into your goals and personal growth will soon pay off.