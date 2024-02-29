Wednesday may have been bumpy, but the skies are much clearer today. We can expect a productive day ahead. The current planetary energy can be useful for handling important matters or furthering our goals. The vibe should be more upbeat, which can be good for meetings and developing ideas. Emotional wellness is also spotlighted today, making this a good time to engage in anything that supports our mental health, like connecting with the people we love, talking about what we're feeling with someone we trust or listening to relaxing music.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

An unexpected gift or show of support may arrive. A wish may also be granted.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might have the knowledge to help those around you. How can you best pay it forward today?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your resourcefulness or creativity could be what helps you to stand out or succeed today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect good things to happen, and there's a strong chance that they will.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you need to resolve an issue concerning your home or finances, time is on your side. A person of influence or authority may be able to assist you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could have an enlightening conversation that leaves you feeling hopeful or inspired. Being in the company of engaging people can do this.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make strides with a wellness goal or a professional project.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A fun evening with your sweetheart or best bud might be what your heart needs most. Make joy a top priority.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A little self-care can go a long way. Get the rest you need.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Learning can be fun, especially in a group setting or with a friend. Perhaps there's a workshop you want to join.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There may be good news on the way concerning a job or opportunity. Too, you could receive public acknowledgement of your talents or work.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Maybe it's time to plan a trip or a quick visit to somewhere you've never been. It could be a refreshing experience.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your emotions run deep. You're fiercely loving and protective of the people you call your kindred spirits. You have a comforting presence. You disarm folks with your charm and welcoming energy. You never let much get you down. You have a positive outlook on life. Thanks to your resourceful and optimistic thinking, you know that wherever there's a will, you can make a way. You're as insightful as you are understanding. You don't allow much to ruffle your feathers, and you trust that all will work out as it should. This year, focus on learning, travel and engaging in meaningful experiences.