The stress and emotional intensity in the air will be hard to ignore, making for a moody day. As such, it's not the most ideal time for making weekend plans or enjoying a night out. In some cases, it might be a good idea to take space from folks or stay in for the evening. Though when it comes to interacting or working with others, we should do what we can to exercise patience and healthy boundaries. The good news is that any uneasiness we're feeling today will only be temporary.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be best to fly solo today. Keep your head down and just focus on what you need to do for yourself.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be juggling a lot of responsibilities. Keep yourself grounded amid the chaos. Family may be a source of support for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Take care not to jump headfirst into a new project or commitment. Take your time. Do your research. Ask the pertinent questions.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Stick to your principles. Don't let anyone try to convince you otherwise.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's not your job to take on everything that others want you to do. You're one person with only so much time and energy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Quiet time with yourself can be good for your work and well-being.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

An unexpected money matter could throw you for a loop. Your friends or community may be able to provide you with advice or assistance.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't allow petty relationship or family drama to throw you off your game today. Sometimes people have a way of getting under your skin because they know that they can.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Now might not be the best time for making a serious or weighty decision. Take a breather. You may need to approach the situation from a different perspective.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be afraid of change or of letting go of what no longer serves you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Stop insisting on doing everything yourself. Delegate or allow others to pick up some of the slack.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Nourishing your mind and body can aid you in handling whatever the day tosses at you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a rebel at heart. You don't follow what others do; you create your own lane. You relish your individuality. You're fearless and resilient, and no matter what kind of difficulties you face, you come back stronger each time. You're loyal to those you love, and although you're not the type to wear your emotions on your sleeve, the people who know you best never have to guess how you feel about them. This year is your year to explore, grow and take a few risks. You're due for a shift in your mindset. Think big!