It's a great day for adventure and exploration, as the vibes are cheerful. The cosmic weather is perfect for socialising, travel and doing something different from our usual routine. We're invited to seek out experiences that are meaningful and joyful. For those of us looking to make a difference in the world, this can also be a good day to support a humanitarian cause. We're reminded of just how big and beautiful the world is, and we can enjoy it most with an open-minded perspective.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be inspired to do something good on behalf of your community. Sometimes all it takes is one person to inspire change or hope.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

What's one thing you can do to feel more empowered? Pay attention to what you truly desire so you can make more fulfilling decisions.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Connecting with people who are different from you could be enlightening. You may pick up valuable wisdom.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Decluttering your space or engaging in exercise could aid you in clearing stagnant energy or uneasy feelings. Get moving.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Go on a date with your partner or consider inviting someone out. The day favours fun and romance.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be more in the mood to stay home and rest or be with your loved ones than doing much else today. Your batteries need to recharge.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Travelling or being in a fun learning environment might be most appealing today, as you're in need of something that ignites your mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could have luck with a housing situation. Too, you could receive a financial boost or increase.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you haven't been feeling too hopeful lately, your mood could change for the better. Engage with the things that fill you with positivity.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Embrace the act of letting go. Better opportunities are on the way.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It's a great day for socialising and meeting new people. Folks will be drawn to your natural charisma.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you have an important decision to make, lean into your intuition. It will guide you to the right place.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're kind and loving, but you're no pushover. You take care of the people you love, and your loyalty runs deep. While you enjoy spending time with family and friends, you're also sensitive to the moods of others, making it necessary for you to have frequent alone time to decompress. With your zest for life, travel may be a source of nourishment for you. Engaging with your creativity is beneficial for you, too. This year, don't lose sight of what you want to achieve. With some patience and effort, you can get the gold.