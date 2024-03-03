Whether the plan is to stay home and relax or go out and play, we'll find that today's planetary weather will support us with either decision. Putting work and responsibilities on hold until Monday, if we can help it, might be the best option, as there's a strong chance we won't have much motivation for our duties and obligations. At the same time, there's an unpredictable energy to the day that favours spontaneity over plans that have been set in stone, especially since folks are liable to cancel or change their minds at the last minute.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't be so quick to make assumptions about others or write people off. They could surprise you in a pleasant way.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Keep your schedule as light as possible. Chances are, you won't want to be locked into any major commitments today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you want a stress-free day, avoid arguing with people about their politics or beliefs, especially on the internet.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A friend or associate might not be as reliable as you'd like them to be today. Don't take it personal.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be so stubborn. You can enjoy yourself more by collaborating with others or allowing folks to help you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes it can be beneficial to switch up your routine a little. Be flexible.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Creative inspiration will be in ample supply. Make good use of it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Do something nice for yourself, even if it just means staying home and relaxing.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Things may not go as planned. It's a good thing that you know how to adapt.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may not have a lot of patience, but patience is exactly what you need to get through the day.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

As long as you're true to yourself, you'll always find the right people to call your friends.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you feel like someone isn't being completely upfront with you, avoid jumping to conclusions or sweeping it under the rug. Take a levelheaded approach.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a big heart and a warm personality. You care about others, and you may often go out of your way to help them. You have a way of sensing what people need or feel without even asking. Family means a lot to you, and you're extremely protective of your own. You have a great deal of inner strength and courage. You succeed at what you do because you trust your instincts. You approach life with passion. This year could give you the opportunity to reach new heights within your career or become a pillar in your community.