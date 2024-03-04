The day gets off to a slow start, but by the time the afternoon arrives, we should be back into the swing of things. As such, it could be better to handle easy tasks during the first half of the day and save the more labour-intensive projects for later. We can expect the afternoon hours to provide us with timing that's more beneficial for work and productivity. The second half of the day also bodes well for innovative thinking and intuitive insight, both of which we can harness for reaching our goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your instincts are sharp today. If you get a hunch about something, follow it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Connecting with engaging and intelligent people can be one of the easiest ways to broaden your mind and enrich your life.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You maybe be celebrated or noticed for your ingenuity or creativity. This recognition could bring extra money your way.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can best help others today by giving them words of encouragement. The insight that you possess is powerful.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Being practical and deliberate with your decision-making increases your chances of making a wise choice.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Working with someone who encourages you to think outside the box can lead to a personal or creative breakthrough.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can't control everything that happens. It's better to worry about what do you have the power to fix.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

This could be a great day for meeting people or trying something new. Ask a friend to join you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're ready to adopt healthier habits, you've got cosmic support behind you. Start where you are.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be afraid to speak from the heart. Your voice and message will be heard.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might find that you no longer hold the same values or principles that you once did. Change can be good.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

What you dream or envision can become a reality. You just might need a little help from your friends.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an imaginative thinker. Your ability to dream and create enables you to come up with innovative solutions, projects or even works of art. You enjoy stimulating conversation, and you often encourage others to expand their awareness. Trying new things comes naturally to you. You thrive in environments that are fast-paced or intellectually engaging. This year, you're poised to reach the goals that you've set for yourself. Your network or community may be a source of encouragement or support for you.