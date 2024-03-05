Whatever we're seeking to achieve for today, the cosmos provide us with the support needed to get it done. As such, we can expect productivity to be high. We can also expect that very little hiccups or problems will arise. There will be an abundance of calm and grounded energy that we can utilise to overcome any obstacles in our way. Today will be especially useful for tackling responsibilities or projects that require a lot of time, patience and effort. Practical thinking and decision-making will also help us succeed.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Although teamwork has been a major benefit for you lately, you might find that working alone today will get you great results.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Pay it forward. One good deed can inspire tons more.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your strength and determination will see you through any challenges you encounter today. Hard work pays off.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may receive a powerful reminder of just how many people love and support you. If you're in need of help or encouragement, it's within reach.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can hit the mark with a work or wellness goal. Stay the course.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Aim to partner or collaborate with people who bring the best out of you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect to make good progress today if you're trying to resolve a family matter or you're searching for a new home. Too, make time for self-care.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could get a lot out of the connections you make and the conversations you have today. Ideas and information abound.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A wise financial decision will lead to a positive outcome. If you're seeking a new job or opportunity, you've got luck on your side.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your authenticity is what makes you stand out from the rest. Be true to yourself, and you won't lose.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Slow down. Prioritise rest and reflection.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can make a positive impact on others with the power of your wisdom and integrity.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an industrious and enterprising person. Whatever you imagine, you can achieve. You're caring, generous and insightful. You always have a nugget of wisdom or a kind word to offer. You're not easily swayed by what other people say and do. You follow your own instincts and remain true to who you are. Maintaining your independence is something that matters a lot to you. As you work toward what you envision for this year and beyond, know that the support of the people around you will help you thrive. Don't be afraid to call on the help of others.