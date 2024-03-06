The momentum we've been gaining since the start of the week continues to build, helping us progress forward with plans and projects that we're currently working on. The current cosmic weather supports both creative and practical thinking, enabling us to turn dreams and ideas into something real. As we look toward the future and aim to further our goals, we're encouraged to move away from an old way of doing things in favor of a fresh or unique approach. Meanwhile, joining forces with others can also aid us in our mission.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Doing something kind for others can inspire those around you to do the same. Lead by example.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be in need of some uplifting or heartwarming conversation. Connect with a friend.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try to step outside of your comfort zone. Learn or experience something new.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A wish may be granted, or a helping hand arrives when you least expect it. Enjoy the good fortune!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take time to nourish your mind and body. Consider delegating some responsibilities to others so that you can take a break.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Give yourself the space to ease into the day. The world can wait.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could experience a creative spark or breakthrough. Spending time doing something you're passionate about is good for your soul.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Catch up on calls and emails during the first part of the day so that you can enjoy a quiet evening.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're considering a purchase of some sort, researching your options could help you save money.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Follow your instincts. Something promising awaits.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Let go of the things you've outgrown. You're on your way to becoming a new version of yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have the power to move people with your words. Share some positive thoughts or relay an encouraging message.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're resourceful, hardworking and perceptive. Because of the kind of reputation that you've built, people often look up to you. When you set a goal, you never rush the results; you take your time. The patience and dedication that you put into what you do will always lead you to where you want to be. As new paths and opportunities open up for you this year, don't allow your fears to become bigger than your own intuition. Stay focused on what you want to create for your life and let that be your fuel.