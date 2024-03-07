The vibe for the day should feel largely upbeat, making it a good time to connect and work with others. However, there is a potential risk of overdoing it, which means that we may need to look before we leap and avoid taking on more than we can handle. We should especially err on the side of caution when it comes to financial decision-making. Additionally, practicing patience and moderation can help prevent us from doing anything that might be deemed extreme or excessive. On a separate note, kindness and generosity are encouraged today as we're invited to spread positivity far and wide.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your social battery may be running low today. Be picky about who gets your time and when.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take care not to be too rigid or stubborn. Try being a bit more flexible. Others may have input or advice that's worth considering.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Limit yourself to the commitments that you know you can follow through on.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Challenge your beliefs and assumptions. There is always more to explore and learn.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Strong boundaries may be necessary today. Get comfortable with saying "no."

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't take on another task or assignment without any help. Allow others to make your life easier.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A budding romantic connection holds promise. Take it slow. On a different topic, avoid taking an unnecessary risk. Play it cool.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You do a lot for others. Today, make sure to set aside some time that's just for you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might have too much going on right now, which can be stressful. Slow down and keep yourself grounded.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't let panic or desperation be the feeling that drives you. Allow your innate wisdom and sound reasoning to guide you forward instead.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be kind to yourself. Appreciate the things that only you have to offer.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Facing a problem head-on is often better than trying to ignore it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a risk-taker. Following the status quo or adhering to too many rules aren't things you enjoy doing. You prize your independence and encourage others to do the same. You possess a friendly personality, and you can establish a connection with just about anyone that you meet. You have a quirky sense of humour that people love. You're smart, engaging and honest. This year calls on you to do some soul-searching so that you can lead a more fulfilling life. Wherever your heart is calling you, that's where you need to be.