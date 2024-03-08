Community and friendship are the key themes for today as we're encouraged to connect with others for the sake of shared goals and interests. It's a great day for group-focused activities like brainstorming, social gatherings and public events. Most folks will be in an affable kind of mood. With Pisces season inspiring us to spread love and empathy, today can also be a wonderful time for engaging in acts of kindness and giving back to people in need. By the evening, the pace slows down significantly, giving us time to chill out and relax.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may have some kind or encouraging words that a friend needs to hear. Reach out to them.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be the change that you want to see in the world. Your good energy can rub off on others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may get an opportunity to show off your creativity and genius. Let your light shine.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be more open-minded and flexible about others. Practice accepting people as they are.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Initiate that heart-to-heart conversation you've been wanting to have. Spend time with someone you love. Invite a friend out for dinner.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Someone may have sound advice or words of wisdom for you. Pay attention!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Focus on fun and enjoyment today. Give the kid within you some space to play.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't compromise on your "me time" today -- you need it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may come up with some great ideas today. In terms of what to do with them, just follow your gut.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's something you want, now's the time to ask for it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

When you exude positive energy, you can attract good things. Reframe any negative thoughts.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Whatever you put your mind to, you can accomplish. Your ingenuity is your superpower.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're spontaneous and free-spirited. You're imaginative and deeply sensitive to the world around you; it's almost as though you have a sixth sense. You aim to understand the mysteries of life and share this understanding with others. You may do work that's creative or healing in nature. People often gravitate to you because of how kind, charismatic and pleasant you are. When you share your thoughts or words with others, you are often an inspiration. Allow yourself to release what no longer works for you and your life so you can better align with all that's meant for you.