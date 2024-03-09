The atmosphere may feel noticeably charged due to the emotional static that's in the air. Finding common ground with others might be more difficult than usual, which could make for uneasy exchanges and petty drama. While today's planetary weather is favorable for independent thinking and breaking free of anything that feels too restrictive, we may need to be mindful of being inflexible, callous or irresponsible in our actions. We can put the current cosmic energy to good use by applying it to innovative ideas or making positive changes for ourselves and others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Not everyone needs to approach or handle things exactly the way that you do. To each their own!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A cooperative or collaborative approach may work best for you today. How can you best show up for the team?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid making a careless decision. Make the responsible choice.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you and a friend are at odds, perhaps an honest and heartfelt conversation can help improve the relationship.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be resistant to receive help from others. They may have advice or resources that can benefit you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It can be easy to get overwhelmed today. You may need to step back and allow others to step in.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take care of your emotional well-being. Make time for fun.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Someone could unknowingly press your buttons today. Try to cut them some slack. Their issue most likely isn't about you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your day or agenda may not go according to plan. Breathe and take it slow. Sometimes a redirection or a pause can be useful.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Are you being a little too close-minded about something? Try looking at it from a different perspective.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Before you make your next move, ask yourself if it's in alignment with your core values or what you really want.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Try not to worry about what you can't control. How can you make the most of the now? Get creative. Try something new.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're one-of-a-kind. You approach life in your own unique way. You're incredibly independent. Many would consider you an innovator. You're more likely to set a trend rather than follow one. You achieve your goals with a mix of ingenuity and determination. You enjoy proving the naysayers wrong. This year, grab life by the horns, and don't let go. You're poised to reach new heights and enjoy new experiences, but it will take some courage to get there. Don't be afraid of change - embrace it! Make a bold move.