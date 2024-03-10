There's a sense of hope and promise in the air under today's magical new moon. If we're in need of inspiration, optimism or a way forward, the new moon can help us find it. Pisces season always calls on us to dream big and imagine a better world. Not only are we encouraged to envision what we want, we can also begin laying the groundwork for it. This is an opportunity to act on a hunch, engage with our creative muse and follow our heart. Whatever seeds we're planting now can flourish into something beautiful.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

What are you ready to let go of or move on from? If you allow yourself to reflect, the answer will become clear.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be longing for connections that give you a sense of hope. It's an excellent time to meet new people or get more involved in your community.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're aiming to advance in your career, now's the time to make moves. Too, consider the ways you can use your expertise to guide others.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You're encouraged to adopt a new perspective. It's time to challenge any limiting or narrow-minded beliefs. Traveling could be enlightening.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could be approved for funding or receive some form of debt relief. A money matter improves.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The timing is perfect to begin a new chapter with your love or work with a business partner. With business and finances, negotiate for what you want.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need a new wellness routine. Consider this an opportunity to make improvements in your life that better support your mind and body.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

What does your relationship to joy look like these days? Maybe you need to reestablish your connection to it. Look to your heart for answers.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You could experience success with a search for a new home if you're looking. If your existing place needs TLC, make small but impactful changes.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Expect the creative sparks to fly. If there's an idea you're considering or a project you're ready to launch, it's time to move to the next phase.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could get a new job or pay increase. An investment opportunity could arise as well. Also, does your spending align with your values?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you've been wanting a fresh start, it's here! The path to a new way of life awaits.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charming, funny and sweet. You can improve the vibe in a room just by being in it. You have a way of making others feel safe. Whether you're working toward a goal or solving a problem, you never sweat the small stuff. You're intuitive, observant and resourceful. You can find your way out of any issue and accomplish just about anything. This year, you may find yourself on the cusp of an exciting new chapter in your life. Make a wish and get ready for it to come true!