Kindness, empathy and romance are the goals, as the cosmos aim to help us better relate to each other. Heartfelt bonds and tender moments may be what we desire most now. This can be a good time to look for love or connect with people we care about. The timing also supports activities and interests centered on art, beauty and spirituality. We may find refuge being near water, making something by hand or reading messages of hope. Helping others through acts of compassion is also a good way to harness today's energy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

What's one way that you can give back and help someone in need? Even the smallest gesture can be impactful.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A friend or acquaintance may surprise you with a show of encouragement or support. You are loved.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You're very popular today. It's a great time for networking and making new connections.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Rediscover your love for learning. Maybe it's time to enroll in a course, grab some new books to read or plan a trip to a place you've always wanted to visit.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There could be some extra money coming your way. Too, if there are resources you need, you may be able to find them now.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might have a contract or an offer to consider. A win-win agreement is possible.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've fallen off your routine, today can be an opportunity to get back on track.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your love life may be abuzz today as the romantic energy in the air is thick. Creative energy should be abundant, too.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Decorating your home could help improve the vibe in it. Consider options that fit your budget.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may need some one-on-one time with a friend or sibling. Give them a call or drop them a line.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There's no need for you to settle. What you want, you can have. Start by knowing your worth.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Nourish yourself on the inside and out. Wear something that makes you feel confident. Put self-care at the top of your to-do list.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're loving and affectionate. Your heart is as big as your dreams. You never think twice about going out of your way to help others. You value empathy and tenderness. You cherish the unbreakable bonds that you share with friends and family. You have a charming personality that people adore. You want to live your life without limits, as you have a deep need for freedom. You go with the flow. This year, it's all about self-love for you. Practice putting yourself first so that you can show up for others. Switch up your look. Do what makes you happy.