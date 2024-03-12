There's a cheerful energy in the air that bodes well for nearly anything that we might have planned. We may find our creative spark lit, as we're called to engage with beauty, art and imagination. The romantic vibes are strong as well, and the evening hours are especially ideal for going on a date or meeting someone new. There's a friendly, open-hearted feel that should make connecting with others a breeze. Whether we're aiming to build professional relationships or looking to socialize with friends, the current cosmic weather is on our side.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can make good progress with a goal. You may even get a little help from an unexpected source.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have a hunch about something that's worth following. It could put you in the right place at the right time with the right folks.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can move and inspire people with your keen insight and sage advice. Put your talents to good use.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect to be quite popular today. If you're hoping to grab someone's attention, now's the time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may encounter someone who challenges you to think differently. Consider this a good thing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Prioritise self-care. Get comfortable asking for help and allowing others to provide it to you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could receive some positive feedback on a creative idea or a passion project that you've been working on. You're on the right track.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Making time that's just for you can allow you to happily make time for others later.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a busy day ahead, but the evening should give you a much-needed opportunity to decompress and connect with loved ones.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Stay in alignment with your values, and you can't go wrong.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You'll find that your innovative way of thinking will be very useful today. You should be able to develop ideas and solve problems with ease.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take your time with decision-making. Allow your heart to guide you toward the right choice.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're passionate, courageous and insightful. You're a multifaceted person who can adapt to any challenge that you encounter. You have a way of touching the hearts and minds of others. Strangers and friends alike hold you in high regard because of your kindness and integrity. You often shower the people you care about with love and affection. Your generosity is one of your greatest gifts. You're resourceful and determined, and you aim to enjoy your life to the fullest. This year, traveling, learning and meeting new people may play a bigger role in your life.