The skies are mellow, providing us with some pleasant cosmic weather. We should find the day useful for both productivity and creative interests. If there's important business we need to handle or resolve, now's a great time to get it done. However, we need not rush into the day or through it; we're encouraged to pace ourselves and take time out to enjoy life's simple pleasures. It's a slow and steady approach that will help get us to the finish line.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect some luck with money today. On a similar note, something you've been wishing for may arrive.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Approach the day with confidence and a positive attitude. When you believe you can win, you often will.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Allowing yourself some quiet time can create space for your intuition to come through.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can learn a lot by connecting and talking with others. Perhaps there's someone you should give a chance to.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Through your expertise, you can make a positive and lasting impression on others. Impart your wisdom.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's support that you need, all you have to do is ask. Someone will come through for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make progress with a financial goal or issue. Resources that may have been unavailable before may be available now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People will appreciate your authenticity. Don't be afraid to be yourself. Meanwhile, romance could be a bright spot.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Block out some time in your schedule to care for your well-being. You could use the reset.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be excited to pursue a creative idea. Now's a good time to start. Too, engaging in a creative hobby can be good for your mind and soul.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Being with your loved ones can lift your spirits. You may also get a mood boost by adding some decorative touches to your space.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be craving some intellectual engagement. Visit the library, watch a documentary, or consider enrolling in classes that can help you build or sharpen your skills.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Any goal that you set, you can accomplish. You succeed because you possess a positive attitude and you believe in yourself. People find you endearing. You have a pleasant personality, and you always know how to make a person feel welcome. No matter what you do, you do it with your own style and flair. You don't look to others for validation. You trust the wisdom of your own heart. You'll find that there are some magical experiences and opportunities that await you this year. Say "yes," and don't look back.