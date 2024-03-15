Today might be kind of a dud because of the lazy vibes in the air. Though if we're willing to save our more ambitious plans for another day and just go with the flow for now, it might end up being a good day after all. While there's a strong chance that premade plans may fizzle out, whether it's a meeting, a romantic evening out, or a fun night with friends, we might discover that it'll be a whole lot easier (and enjoyable) to do something low-key or spend the evening at home.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't get hung up on the past. If you didn't get something that you wanted, know there will be more opportunities. You might even find something better.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of imposing your values or beliefs on others. Focus on doing what's best for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may not feel like doing much today. Perhaps there's some tasks or projects that you can safely put off until a later date.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You don't need to have all the answers. There's no shame in asking questions.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're in a funk, talking to a good friend might help lift the mood.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You're not here to fix everyone's problems. Step back and allow others to take responsibility for themselves.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Feeling weighed down with too much to do? Ask for help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

What used to be fun for you might not be as enjoyable anymore. Maybe you need to find some new things that you like.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to get out of the house for a little while and get some fresh air. A friend may invite you out. Take them up on the offer.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might feel like nothing's coming together the way you want it to today. Maybe it's a cue for you to take a break and relax.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A money matter might dampen your fun. Perhaps there are some free or low-cost alternatives for what you want to do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

While you often enjoy doing things for others, make yourself the priority today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charming and witty. You know how to put folks in a good mood with your knack for creating conversation and being so effortlessly cool. You're curious about the world, and you take a lot of pleasure in feeding your curiosity. You're a creative thinker and a resourceful problem-solver. At times, you may be conflicted between following your head and listening to your heart, but by remaining true to yourself, you can never go wrong. This year can be a transformative for you in terms of healing old wounds and discovering a deeper sense of self-love.