The vibe for today is light, bright and perfect for the weekend. The timing is ideal for social events, traveling or discovering new interests. Activities centered on learning and education or science and technology should be especially enjoyable, as many of us will be looking for intellectually engaging entertainment. Creative energy and inspiration should be abundant as well. If there's work to be done, we can get a lot accomplished by joining forces with others. Connection should be a breeze.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might enjoy an outing with friends, like a sports game, workshop or volunteer event.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your decision-making is spot-on, particularly where it concerns business, finance or leadership.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Adventure and exploration are the keys to your happiness today. Try something new.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Engaging in activities that cater to your spiritual and emotional well-being will give you a much-needed boost.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Helping a friend or someone in need can give you the feel-good energy that you may crave right now.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be in work mode today. If you have a goal you're trying to reach with your wellness or professional life, you can make great progress with it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Traveling could be energizing for you. Sometimes you just need a change of scenery.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your determination and inner strength are some of your greatest gifts. With them, you can do just about anything.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Expect great conversation and company today, as people are eager to connect with you. You could get a lot out of brainstorming or an intellectual discussion.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Cleaning, organizing or nourishing your mind and body are some of the best ways that you can spend your time today. Take care of yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be in great need of some me-time. Sometimes it's OK to be a little selfish. Why not do something fun?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling rundown, get as much rest as you can. Don't push yourself too hard.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're inquisitive and always eager to learn. You never judge a book by its cover, and you pride yourself on your open-mindedness. You have sharp instincts, and you always seem to know just what to do in any situation that you're in. You've got a lively spirit and a friendly attitude. You're also a creative thinker who often comes up with lots of imaginative ideas. Your go-with-the-flow approach to life enables you to handle anything that life tosses at you. This year, invest in more experiences that nourish you on the inside and out.