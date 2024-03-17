Today's vibe is perfect for lazing around the house, spending time with family, engaging with the arts, or tending to our spiritual and emotional health. It's also a great day for participating in activities designed to help people in need. Romance will also be a bright spot, but for those of us who may be meeting someone for the first time, we should make sure that we don't get so swept up in the chemistry that we abandon our common sense. Intuition will be at a high today, so we should tap into our instincts to make the best decisions.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Kick back and take some time to catch up to yourself. Spending quality time with your loved ones can be rejuvenating, too.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A heart-to-heart with a friend or sibling might be exactly what's needed. Or maybe send a message with words of love to someone you care about.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Anyone can lead with an iron fist. It takes guts to lead with compassion.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be feeling more optimistic than usual. Share the positive energy with others. Also, travel could be exactly what your heart needs.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Exhaustion may be an issue today. Take it easy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your care and empathy can make a difference in someone's life.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Slow and steady wins the race. Gradual progress is better than no progress at all.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're seeking love and romance, stay hopeful. You may meet your match soon enough. On another note, take time to engage with your creative or playful self.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Do you need to practice forgiveness? There's no time like now to let go of the past and move on.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Someone may call on you for advice or support. Approach them with kindness.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need to stay on top of your money or budget today. It could be easy to lose track of where your dollars are going.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your light shines bright. Show off your talents. Revel in your own greatness.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a caring soul who's full of warmth and empathy. You keep your life filled with love and positivity. You're never really confused about who you are or what you want because you know that your heart will always show you the way. You're energised by heartfelt bonds and one-of-a-kind experiences that touch your soul. You're resilient in the face of a challenge or loss. You believe in the goodness of the world. This year, your ability to manifest what you want will be increased. Great things are happening!